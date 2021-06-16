Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.56

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.56 and last traded at $62.56, with a volume of 1217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,028 shares of company stock worth $9,142,181. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

