Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.81

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.81 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 3156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 80.75 and a quick ratio of 80.75.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 443,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

