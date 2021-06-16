Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Major Shareholder Blackstone Group Inc Sells 5,175,000 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Apria stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. 494,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,375. Apria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $942.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on APR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.