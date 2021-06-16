Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 345,400 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the May 13th total of 194,700 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 904,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptorum Group by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptorum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aptorum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APM traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,231. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70. Aptorum Group has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline through the establishment of drug discovery platforms enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

