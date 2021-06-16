Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Down 21.4% in May

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ACKAY stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43.

Get Arçelik Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th.

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.