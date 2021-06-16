Arepacoin (AREPA) Trading 2.1% Lower This Week

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $99,290.90 and approximately $51.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,166,111 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

