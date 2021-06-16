Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Director Buys $300,181.74 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ARES stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 827,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $59.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ares Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

