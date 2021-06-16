Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 42377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.

Specifically, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $769,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 820,000 shares of company stock worth $35,033,000 and have sold 82,144 shares worth $2,867,603. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.78.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Asana by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

