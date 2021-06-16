Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 355,300 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the May 13th total of 501,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic American by 37.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic American during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic American during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic American by 48.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic American during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAME traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,738. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.23. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

