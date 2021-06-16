Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 88.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 593,601 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. 44.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AY opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 108.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

AY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

