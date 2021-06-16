Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Sells $199,348.25 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 4,975 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $199,348.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,979.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey A. Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of Atlanticus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00.

ATLC stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,473. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $681.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $41.42.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atlanticus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Atlanticus by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

