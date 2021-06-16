Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 474,022 shares.The stock last traded at $25.44 and had previously closed at $26.19.

ATC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Atotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a PE ratio of -5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atotech Limited will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $26,404,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth about $9,435,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth about $4,050,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth about $958,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Company Profile (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

