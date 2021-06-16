AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Reduced by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 771,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,976,426. The company has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

