Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK opened at $276.76 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.