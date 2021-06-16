Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Up to $7.73

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $8.17. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 22,417 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $538.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 119.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.