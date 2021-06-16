Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.98. 35,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $200.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

