Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.42

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 7992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.
CDMO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -793.40 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
