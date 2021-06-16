Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.42

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 7992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

CDMO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -793.40 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

