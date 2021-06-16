Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Avient has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avient to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

NYSE AVNT opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. Avient has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avient will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

