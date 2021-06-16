Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,680.00

Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,680 ($35.01) and last traded at GBX 2,698 ($35.25), with a volume of 24167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,722 ($35.56).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £834.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,188.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

In other Avon Rubber news, insider Bindi Foyle purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,977 ($38.89) per share, with a total value of £10,419.50 ($13,613.14). Insiders purchased 364 shares of company stock worth $1,085,949 in the last 90 days.

About Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

