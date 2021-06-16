AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $25.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,501. The firm has a market cap of $410.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.37. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

