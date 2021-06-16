Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. Aziyo Biologics has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, CEO Ronald K. Lloyd purchased 8,565 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,638.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,962. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 583,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 175,387 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aziyo Biologics (AZYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.