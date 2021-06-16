Baader Bank Reiterates €81.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BAS. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €77.73 ($91.45).

ETR BAS traded down €0.19 ($0.22) on Wednesday, hitting €67.05 ($78.88). 2,394,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -271.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €69.14.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

