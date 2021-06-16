Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,300 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 13th total of 357,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,413.0 days.

BNMDF stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,647. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNMDF. Barclays began coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

