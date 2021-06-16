Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Shares Down 3.1%

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

