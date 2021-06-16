Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) PT Raised to GBX 2,232 at Numis Securities

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) had its target price raised by research analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 2,075 ($27.11) to GBX 2,232 ($29.16) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BGEO opened at GBX 1,328 ($17.35) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,168.82. Bank of Georgia Group has a twelve month low of GBX 734 ($9.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,340 ($17.51).

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.