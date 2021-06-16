Bank of Hawaii Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,812,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.32. The company had a trading volume of 438,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,210. The company has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a PE ratio of 132.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $118.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

