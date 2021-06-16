Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,165 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 446.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 267,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $99,461,000 after acquiring an additional 22,301 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,188 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $397.29. 216,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,105. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $285.57 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $374.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

