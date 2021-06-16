Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,695 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $330.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,426,879. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $339.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.54. The company has a market cap of $938.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,056,695 shares of company stock worth $643,374,621. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.