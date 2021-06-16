Bank of Hawaii Sells 807 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.23. The stock had a trading volume of 748,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658,879. The company has a market capitalization of $384.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.66 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,818,116 shares of company stock worth $1,667,551,518. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

