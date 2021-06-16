Basic Attention Token Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $996.10 million and $193.52 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001722 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00023535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.58 or 0.00760042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00083119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.13 or 0.07740967 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,474,262 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.