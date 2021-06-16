Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €95.13 ($111.92).

ETR BMW opened at €94.41 ($111.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €53.85 ($63.35) and a 52 week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €87.27.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

