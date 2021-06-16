Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €95.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €95.13 ($111.92).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €94.41 ($111.07) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.27. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €53.85 ($63.35) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

