Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Richard P. Bentley Sells 5,000 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,466. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.91. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $4,628,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,559.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 188,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

