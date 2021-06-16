Beowulf (BWF) One Day Volume Tops $92.00

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Beowulf coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $13.92 million and $92.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00061496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00023564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.50 or 0.00774064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00083783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042383 BTC.

About Beowulf

Beowulf is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.