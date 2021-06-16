Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LNDNF. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equities downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LNDNF remained flat at $$36.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $36.61.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

