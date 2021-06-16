BetterBetting Hits Market Cap of $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00061219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.49 or 0.00761146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00083111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.19 or 0.07738427 BTC.

BETR is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

