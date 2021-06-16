Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CEO Charles R. Kummeth Sells 7,481 Shares

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TECH traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $442.54. The stock had a trading volume of 146,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,227. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $450.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.40.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.