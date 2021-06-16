BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) were down 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.82 and last traded at $44.82. Approximately 11,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 216,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get BioAtla alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BioAtla by 511.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioAtla by 12.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BioAtla by 399.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.