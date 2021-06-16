Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives $4.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.54.

BIREF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,755. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.