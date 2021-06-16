BlackLine Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 920 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 970% compared to the typical volume of 86 call options.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,424. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a one year low of $71.20 and a one year high of $154.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $1,145,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $163,039.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,929.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,920 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 15.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 20.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter worth about $4,238,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

