BlackRock Inc. Buys 157,635 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Otter Tail worth $142,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,023,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Otter Tail by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120,845 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Otter Tail by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 412,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otter Tail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

