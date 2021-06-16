BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 507,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,667 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.2% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $382,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,355.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $11.65 on Wednesday, reaching $869.36. 21,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,602. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $528.63 and a twelve month high of $890.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $844.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

