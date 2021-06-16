BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Down 22.7% in May

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 335,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 43,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 50,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,390. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

