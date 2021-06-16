BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 915 ($11.95) and last traded at GBX 915 ($11.95), with a volume of 67194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 908 ($11.86).

Specifically, insider Louise Nash acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £10,054 ($13,135.62). Also, insider Merryn S. Webb acquired 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, with a total value of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 876.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £854.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

