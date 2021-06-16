Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stake Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,348 shares of company stock worth $268,656 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

