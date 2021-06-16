BLAST Price Up 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. BLAST has a market cap of $33,729.19 and $23.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008002 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000207 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 69.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.