BLink Price Down 9% Over Last Week (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. BLink has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $3,261.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BLink has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00061607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.39 or 0.00769692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00083598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.20 or 0.07787956 BTC.

About BLink

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,346 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.