Blockmason Credit Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $353,839.44 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $353,839.44 and approximately $828.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

