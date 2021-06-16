bluebird bio’s (BLUE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised shares of bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of BLUE opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in bluebird bio by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in bluebird bio by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after buying an additional 129,254 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

