Bluestein R H & Co. Takes Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,361. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

